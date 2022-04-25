Winning Time season 1 episode 9 preview: The last before finale

Next week on Winning Time season 1 episode 9, you’re going to see easily one of the most important episodes of the season. After all, it’s the penultimate one! There are only two weeks to go now until the saga of the Lakers stops … or at least for the time being. We know already that it’s got a renewal for a season 2.

So what is coming up next for Dr. Buss and some of the other “characters” at the heart of this story? The title for the next installment is “Acceptable Loss,” and there is another question worth thinking about there. What really constitutes such a loss? We know that within the world of the show Magic and Kareem are getting close to the playoffs, but there’s also some huge adversity right now in terms of the coaching position. What can the team do at the very last minute to stabilize it?

We know that in the actual history of the Lakers, Paul Westhead ends up becoming head coach with Pat Riley as the assistant, and we do tend to think this is what the show is going to present, as well. While we know that Winning Time has come under fire here and there for embellishing some things, it’s also been reasonably accurate with some of the big stuff.

In general, we tend to think that one of the big stories coming up here is going to revolve around how the team in its totality accepts change … or if they really do at all. We know that Buss himself is on the verge of cratering within this episode; he’ll be tackling a lot of self-doubt and wondering if he’s in too deep and unsure how to get out of this position at all.

