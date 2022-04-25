9-1-1 season 5 episode 15 promo: A story of ‘what if’?

Tomorrow night you’re going to have a chance to see 9-1-1 season 5 episode 15 arrive on Fox, and there are a lot of things to think about here.

Take, for example, a philosophical one: Do you wish that you could have done things differently? That’s something May asks Athena in the promo below for “FOMO,” an episode that has its fair share of sliding-doors moments. Maddie is questioning whether or not she’s missed too much time in her child’s life, and of course we imagine there’s still a lot of emotional stuff to dive into here with Eddie. Remember what he’s gone through as of late! Eddie isn’t the focus of the promo below, and neither is Buck — though we’re sure he wishes he had handled some things differently when it comes to his relationship with Taylor.

Beyond all of these questions about regret, there are of course some crazy situations that the first responders find themselves in throughout this episode. Take, for example, someone falling into a hole, or an incident at a sauna almost melting someone’s face clean off. (Hey, this show has to almost constantly up the ante in some shape or form.)

We know that there are a handful of episodes still to go this season and through those, we imagine that there are going to be a few more surprises. Let’s hope that everything builds at the moment towards an episode finale, one that could also set the stage for a season 6. (Why hasn’t this show been renewed yet? What is Fox waiting for when it comes to some of this?)

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 15?

