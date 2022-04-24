SWAT season 5 episode 19 air date: A look towards ‘Incoming’

What is there to be excited about when it comes to SWAT season 5 episode 19? Let’s just say there are a couple of things, starting with the fact you won’t have to wait long to see it.

The best news we can report first and foremost about this episode is that it is, in fact, set to air on CBS next week. For whatever reason the network has not released an official synopsis as of this writing, but they’ve done that with a couple of different episodes this season. For whatever reason, they tend to be more secretive about SWAT than a handful of other shows that they have.

As for what else we can say about the long-term future right now, there are still four more episodes to go this season! There are 22 overall, and we have to give the producers some applause for getting back to this full order when some shows haven’t in the midst of the global health crisis. We know that we’re eventually going to be gearing up for a super-dramatic finale, and there’s a chance that a major cliffhanger could be at the end of it. SWAT has already been renewed for a season 6, so you don’t have to go into the rest of the season worried about that.

If there’s one bit of advice we can hand down entering the final stretch of episodes here, it’s pretty easy: Buckle up and get yourself set for a roller coaster. We know that this show can deliver great action sequences like almost nobody else, and what makes them stand out further is the ability to balance this with some great character arcs. We care a lot about Hondo’s entire team! We don’t want anything to happen to them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 5 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more insight that you don’t want to miss. (PHoto: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







