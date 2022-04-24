From season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Epix? Premiere date hopes

Following the finale tonight on Epix, can you expect a From season 2 renewal to happen? If it does, when could it premiere? There are, of course, a handful of things we’re happy to talk about here, and we start with sharing some good news.

At the start of the weekend, we’ll admit that we had no clear sense of if the Harold Perrineau series would be coming back for more or not. However, that changed earlier today! Epix has now confirmed that more episodes are coming, with their President Michael Wright saying the following in a statement per TVLine:

“The first season of From mystified, enthralled and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares … We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the From community and can’t wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in Season 2.”

The aforementioned site notes that production will be kicking off this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with the plan being for new episodes to premiere at some point next year. We’d hope for a similar premiere window to what we had for season 1, but we know that it’s far too early at this point for anything to be 100% official.

So what’s coming up moving forward? Per the season 2 logline, “hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.” That should be enough to keep you excited, though it hardly gives everything away. A certain degree of patience is going to be required here, but we are hopeful that a couple more teases are going to be surfacing over the next several months. There’s no reason for the network to not continue to keep people hyped up moving forward!

