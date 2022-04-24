NCIS season 19 episode 19 photo: A fun look at ‘The Brat Pack’

For everyone who did not know already, NCIS season 19 episode 19 is coming on the air on Monday, May 2 after a little bit of a break. From what we can tell already, “The Brat Pack” is not going to be your typical episode of the show.

While this past installment “Last Dance” was more of a spotlight on Nick Torres, this one is going to put more of the focus on Timothy McGee. This story starts with the team investigating a “ring of clever teenage partygoers” after a string of break-ins around Marine Base Quantico. One of these teenagers named Teagan Fields is actually played by Sean Murray’s daughter. This is a chance to see something really unique on this show, even if it’s not the first time we’ve seen a child of an NCIS series regular make an appearance. (Remember that Sean Harmon has played a younger Gibbs on the show before.)

While the photo above may not give you a lot more in the way of context on the episode itself, this is a fun look at the team! We like that Parker seems to be looming in the shadows for whatever reason; meanwhile, it feels like Torres is almost hiding behind Knight.

Fingers crossed that McGee learns something surprising about himself in this episode — also, we’d love for an opportunity to check in on Torres here, as well. Let’s cross our fingers for a moment that he’s doing a little bit better emotionally.

