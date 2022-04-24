Call the Midwife season 11 episode 7 spoilers: Last before PBS finale

Next week Call the Midwife season 11 episode 7 is going to arrive on PBS, and we have one piece of advice for everyone: Brace yourselves. What you are going to see coming up is big, bold, and shocking to close out the season. We know that the period drama has handed out some surprises before, but nothing quite like what you’re about to see.

Of course, we should note that some of this shocking stuff isn’t going to happen right away in episode 7; instead, it’s more of a slow build. There are a few storylines that are somewhat separate you will see in this episode, which by and large is going to be character-based more so than focusing just on mothers in need. It’s a slight shake-up from the formula, and it sets the stage for something that you haven’t seen before in a finale for this show.

If you’re curious now to get some further details, we suggest that you check out the Call the Midwife season 11 episode 7 synopsis:

An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet. Timothy returns home from university after falling ill. Sister Hilda and Sister Julienne expect more from Nancy and decide to show her what she is capable of.

If there’s one thing that we can say to comfort you entering the next two episodes, it is a simple reminder that this is not the final season of the show. No matter how dramatic things get over the next couple of weeks, there is still going to be something waiting for you on the other side.

