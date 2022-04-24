Is Helen George leaving Call the Midwife? Where is Trixie in season 11?

Is Helen George leaving Call the Midwife? We understand that tonight, there may be questions out there regarding the future of Trixie Franklin.

So should you be concerned? What is the reason for her absence? At the end of this past episode, Trixie made the decision to depart for the time being to care for a loved one in need. This is a decision that will write her out for the immediate future, but it has nothing to do with the BBC / PBS series deciding that they are done with the character.

Instead, George’s absence in the immediate future is for a very simple reason: Maternity leave. The actress was expecting during production of season 11, and this break allowed her the time to welcome a new addition to her family. If any show out there should understand the importance of motherhood and allowing proper time with a newborn, it is this one.

Will we see Helen again this season? We don’t want to spoil anything here, but we wouldn’t count on there being too much more of her. With that being said, we haven’t heard anything to suggest that her absence from the show will be a permanent one. We anticipate that there’s going to be more of Trixie in the years to come, and we know that Call the Midwife has already been renewed for more. We’ll obviously miss having Trixie around, but we know already that there are a number of other fantastic performers on board the series. We’ve got a pretty good feeling that the cast and crew will be able to soldier her during her absence.

