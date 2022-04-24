Where is Linda Hunt as Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles? Is she leaving?

Where is Linda Hunt as Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? Is she ever coming back to the CBS crime drama? Odds are, you’ve asked yourself this question at least a few times as of late.

On paper, it feels like the story we’re watching at the moment is 100% essential for Hetty to be around for. We’re exploring so much of Callen’s past, after all, and everything that he’s gone through. It’s abundantly clear that she was very-much involved in his training from an early age, and there are still a number of things she has to answer for.

Yet, the writers for NCIS: LA have long established that Hunt is a woman of great mystery. While she is technically still credited as a series regular, there isn’t all that much story-wise that we’ve seen from her since the end of season 12. We know Hunt tends to only appear in a handful of episodes these days, but it 100% feels like she is due for a return.

If we had to guess, we imagine that we’ll be seeing some of her before the end of the season — but that, unfortunately, just a guess. CBS has not confirmed a return appearance for Hunt just yet; they typically do that in advance to get people excited, but it’s also possible that they could be working in order to surprise all of us on some level. We’d absolutely love that!

At least we know that NCIS: LA is coming back for a season 14 already, especially since that opens the door for more Hetty down the road there, as well. In the end, we imagine that a lot of this comes down to Hunt and the writers figuring out the right time to see the character again in the flesh. Fingers crossed that it happens soon!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles, including a preview for what lies ahead

Do you want tosee Linda Hunt back on NCIS: Los Angeles as Hetty really soon?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







