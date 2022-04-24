NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 18, 19 preview: A two-hour block!

Next week on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, you are getting episode 18 and episode 19! For the second time this season there’s a two-hour block coming, and signs point towards a lot of exciting stuff around the bend.

So where should we start off here? Well, we can note that one of these episodes was written by Eric Christian Olsen and directed by Daniela Ruah. Meanwhile, another features some big decisions for Sam as he looks towards the future of both himself and also his father.

For those who don’t know, this season is 22 episodes, and the finale is (fittingly) set for May 22. There’s a lot of great stuff on the other side of all of this, but we imagine that these stories are going to help to set the stage.

To get a few more details without further delay, go ahead and check out the synopses for both of these below…

Season 13 episode 18, “Hard for the Money” – NCIS investigates the murder of a woman employed in the Navy’s missile defense program and its connection to stolen Navy missile technology. Also, a strict social worker stresses out Deeks, and Sam debates selling his boat, on the first of back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time, Sunday, May 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 19, “Live Free or Die Standing” – The NCIS team works with DEA Agent Talia Del Campo (Mercedes Mason) to find a missing whistleblower set to testify against gun manufacturers marketing to drug cartels, on the second of back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was directed by series star Daniela Ruah and written by series star Eric Christian Olsen.

