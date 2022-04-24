Gaslit season 1 episode 2 air date, preview: What’s next on Starz?

After the big premiere today on Starz, do you want to know more about Gaslit season 1 episode 2? Is there a good bit to be excited for right now?

We know that the show has already generated a good bit of buzz, and for a handful of understandable reasons. There are some great performances from Julia Roberts and others at the heart of the show, and there’s always going be a thirst for Watergate-based stories out there. Just think of how many times we’ve seen various adaptations of all of this already! It’s one of the biggest political scandals in American history, and clearly Starz must have felt there was enough time since the last one there would be some appeal here.

So what is coming up next in the story of Martha and John Mitchell? There is a romantic element to this story, but then also plenty of chaos at the same time. Just take a look at the full Gaslit season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

Martha and John rekindle their love and their power-couple working relationship at a campaign event in California, overshadowed by G. Gordon Liddy and his team bungling the break-in at the Watergate.

By the end of this episode, we do think more of the table is going to be set for the rest of the limited series and we’re excited for that — just as we’re curious to see what viewer reaction is to this story. While Starz has a number of familiar programs, this show is still somewhat off the beaten path for them. Most of their limited series over the years have been ones like The Spanish Princess, which are set centuries in the past.

