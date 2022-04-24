Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 2 episode 16 on the air in a matter of hours?

There’s a lot of good stuff coming around the bend for the Queen Latifah series as we get closer to the end of the season, and let’s go ahead and say that some of that good stuff starts tonight! There is a new episode titled “Vox Populi” airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and this is one that puts Aunt Vi in a precarious position. If you were hoping for this character to have a spotlight, this is going to be that opportunity. This also feels like one of the biggest mystery-focused episodes we’ve had in some time. We’re sure that there will still be some action mixed in here, but the goal is to bring some different stuff to the table overall.

Below, you can check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 16 synopsis if you are interested in getting a little more when it comes to info on what the future holds:

“Vox Populi” – When Aunt Vi is the lone juror on a murder trial who believes the defendant is innocent, McCall covertly investigates the case to find proof that Vi’s instincts are correct, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

After this episode…

Here is where we should caution you that there is at least some sort of hiatus coming. The series will be off the air until May 8 and at that point, it will kick off airing its final two installments of the season. There is no season 3 confirmed at the moment, but we feel confident that it’s going to happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 2 episode 16?

Are you glad there is a new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







