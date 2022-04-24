Sanditon season 3 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on PBS?

Following the events of the season 2 finale, what is there to prepare for with Sanditon season 3? When could it premiere?

First and foremost, it feels like the right thing to do here is remind everyone that there is going to be another season down the road. This has already been confirmed, so you don’t have to worry about this for the time being.

With that being said, there are still some other questions — including when new episodes are actually going to come on the air. We think one of the reasons for the early season 3 order was to ensure that the show could come back to PBS at around the same time in 2023 that it turned up in 2022. We know that there was a huge wait between season 1 and season 2, with one of the biggest reasons for that being us having to wait for it to be un-canceled.

We would expect some of the first substantial news on season 3 to come closer to the end of this year, and that includes speculation on a firm premiere date. Pairing the series up with Call the Midwife was a smart move, given that this is one of PBS’ highest-rated dramas from top to bottom. It always tends to fare well, and one show can inevitably benefit the other. We know that it took season 2 some time to find its voice, both after the long layoff and the departure of Theo James between seasons. Yet, we do think the show figured it out! We’re now in a place where there’s all sorts of intrigue as to what could be coming up next for some characters.

