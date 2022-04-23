Snowfall season 6: Will Teddy die by the end of the series?

We know that there is a Snowfall season 6 coming on FX down the road, just like we also know that this will be the final one. That’s absolutely a hard pill to swallow!

Yet, we’ve got it on good authority that this show is going to try its best to bring highly intense stuff to the table, and we have a feeling that they are going to be doing that once again here. It does lead us into the next big question, and it’s a simple one: Are we going to see Teddy die before the story comes to a close?

Based on the way that the finale ended, we certainly know that a LOT of viewers want Teddy dead and honestly, it’s hard to blame them. The main issue here is just that killing him too early saps momentum out of the show. We feel like Teddy is going to make it until at least the finale.

It’s important to remember that in his mind, this character absolutely thinks what he is doing is correct. He wants to complete this mission by whatever means that he can. However, it’s also important to remember here that with actions come consequences. He has killed a ton of people and with that in mind, there’s a good chance that someone will come back for him — and it may not even be Franklin. Of course, seeing Damson Idris’ character take him down feels the most satisfying, but you also have to remember that there’s a pretty good chance he could be killed as well — Snowfall has been described as a tragedy, and we tend to know what happens as stories tend to wind down there.

What do you think is going to happen with Snowfall season 6?

Do you think that Teddy is going to die? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

