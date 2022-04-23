Magnum PI season 5: Why hasn’t it been renewed yet by CBS?

We know that we’re waiting for Magnum PI to return 4 to return on April 29, but why not go ahead and talk season 5, as well?

At this point, we’re getting close to the time where CBS needs to make decisions on a lot of their shows, and it’s understandably frustrating that they haven’t done that with this one yet. Will that change soon? We certainly hope so, but nothing is altogether confirmed.

We’ve said it before, though, and we’ll continue to say it moving forward: We’re fairly optimistic that a season 5 is coming. We just think there’s a couple of things the network may be waiting for. Take, for example, them announcing something at the same time as some other shows like Blue Bloods or The Equalizer. They could also be trying to finalize logistics or looking towards what the rest of the upcoming season will look like.

Do we realize that the network has made some surprising cancellations before? Sure, but there is no reason to do so here. The ratings are solid enough, but that’s without even considering the show’s international performance or DVR numbers. This is such a stable, well-known franchise and it’s hard to see CBS wanting to move away from it right now, especially when you think about everything that another season could bring to the table. Think about the possibility of Magnum and Higgins getting closer, or just getting a chance to see some other exciting cases.

In the end, we’re going to be happy so long as we get news on a renewal over the next couple of weeks. We don’t want to be in a spot where the final comes around and we still don’t know! The last thing we want is for anything to take away out enjoyment of that episode.

