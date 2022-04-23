9-1-1 season 5 episode 17 spoilers: Whose lives are in danger?

9-1-1 season 5 episode 17 is going to be airing on Fox come Monday, May 9, and we’re getting a sense that it’s going to be crazy. After all, this is the penultimate episode of the season, and it’s also going to be one that puts at least a couple of lives in danger.

So who should you be worried about in advance here? We suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 17 synopsis, since it does a good job of setting the stage for what lies ahead:

After a mysterious death, Hen and Chimney put their lives in danger when they suspect that someone is playing God to make themselves look like a hero. Meanwhile, Eddie visits Texas, where he attempts to reconcile with his father in the all-new “Hero Complex” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 9 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-517) (TV-14 L, V)

Is the Eddie storyline setting the stage for something more with him on 9-1-1: Lone Star? We think it’s going to be tempting to say that given he’s in the Lone Star State here, but nothing has been confirmed or even suggested with that just yet.

For now, we’re just going to hope that the flagship show itself has some sort of dramatic ending, and that it will be used to set the stage for something more down the road. We know that nothing has been confirmed as of yet that there will be a season 6, but we tend to consider it a foregone conclusion. This is one of Fox’s most successful shows. Why wouldn’t they want something like this?

Just don’t be shocked if this episode leads directly into the finale, almost as though the two are some sort of informal two-parter.

