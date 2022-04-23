The Flash season 8 episode 14 spoilers: Is someone going to die?

Is there a lot to be concerned about entering The Flash season 8 episode 14? It sure seems like it, and for so many reasons.

The first thing that we’re concerned about is made clear thanks to the title here: “Funeral for a Friend.” We don’t think we need to do some deep-dive into who that could be. We’re going to lose somebody, but who is it going to be? Is it someone we’ve already lost in a way? What we mean by that is that this funeral could be for Ronnie, who is back in some form due to Deathstorm running amok. We’re sure there could also be questions if it is Joe, given that Jesse L. Martin is set to star in a new series. (However, we’ve heard talk that he could appear here and there in season 9.)

For a few details, be sure to check out the full The Flash season 8 episode 14 synopsis:

HONOR THE FALLEN – Team Flash uses the distraction of a bank robbing Meta to detract from the grief of losing someone they love. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Jeff Hersh (#814). Original airdate 5/11/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What this synopsis tells us is that we’re probably going to be wrapping up the Deathstorm arc at some point in episode 13, and this installment will be both a coda to that and a way to set up some more stuff down the road. We’re excited to see what the future holds here, whatever that may be.

What excites you the most entering The Flash season 8 episode 14?

