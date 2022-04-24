Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, final five?

Who won the final five Power of Veto within the Big Brother Canada 10 house? We don’t have to tell you how critical this one is. Getting a spot to the final four makes it so much easier to potentially win your way to the end and if things stay the same, it’s a really bad position that Jacey-Lynne finds herself in.

If you didn’t hear the news from earlier this week, Betty won Head of Household and after that, chose to nominate Josh (who she feels deeply betrayed by) and also Jacey, who is considered at this point a big threat at the end. She’s won some clutch competitions already, and we’re sure that Gino will rally hard for her on the jury.

Going into the Veto, Jacey easily felt like the target since Kevin and Haleena would be casting the votes to evict. It also makes it so if Betty doesn’t win the final four Veto, there’s a huge chance she ends up being evicted. That gets Kevin and Haleena to their desired final three, and they clearly want to make it to the top two together at this point.

One twist that came up yesterday afternoon that Betty may target Kevin if the Veto is used, since she’s starting to recognize him as the one pulling the strings.

Who won?

This morning, it was announced that Haleena won the Veto! That means that she and Kevin are now both safe moving forward, and she does have a little more of a resume than before in terms of comp wins. She’ll obviously keep nominations the same, and here is where things get tricky. If Josh is getting closer to Betty again, it could be dangerous to keep him around. Yet, we’d still get rid of Jacey just because she’s shown to be good at an array of competitions. Take your chances going into the final four.

