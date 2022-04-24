Is Shining Vale new tonight on Starz? More season 2 chatter

Is Shining Vale new tonight on Starz? Are we going to dive further into this strange, fascinating world anchored by Courteney Cox?

For those wanting an answer to that question, let’s just say there’s some rather unfortunate news within. Where do we start? Probably with the following: There is no new episode tonight on the network or the official app. Not only that, but there is no guarantee there will be more at any point in the near future. The network has yet to renew the horror-comedy hybrid for a season 2, and they are probably waiting to gauge more of the numbers that come in over the next few weeks.

With a show like this, one of the things that you really have to rely on here is positive word of mouth. It can be difficult to get people on board a new show sometimes, especially when you are on premium cable and people have to pay for something they don’t typically have. The biggest selling point with this show right away was the presence of Cox, who certainly has a dedicated following thanks to some of her other projects. Even still, there was of course no guarantee that anyone would check this show out.

The best comparison we can make for Shining Vale is Santa Clarita Diet, which was also a series off the beaten path with a big-name actress as the lead. That show starred Drew Barrymore and lasted for three seasons at Netflix. Personally, we think it could’ve lasted longer had it aired on Starz. We think this network will be eager to give Shining Vale another season to see what the audience out there for it truly is. Why wouldn’t they want to do something like that, all things considered? They need more shows that are a little unexpected and separate from what they are primarily known for.

