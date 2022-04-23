The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby, Rachel Rose Ceremony tease

The wait for this season of The Bachelorette is undoubtedly a long one, especially when you consider the hype that is all around it. Going into a season, we typically know what’s going to be coming — this is not a format that has changed all that much over the years!

However, having both Gabby and Rachel as leads is a pretty interesting shift to what the show usually does, as they both are going to have their stories told. That means we’re going to meet a ton of guys and with that, probably see a lot of drama as they each have to figure out how to navigate their love stories in a stressful environment. It’s obviously our hope that they can rely on each other, but we know that nothing is altogether confirmed. (Our fear still remains that they will end up fighting for the same guy at some point, even though we’ve seen some reassurances that this is not going to happen.)

If you look below, you can at least get a peek into what looks like one of the rose ceremonies that you’re going to see. All indications at the moment are that the two ladies are pretty deep into the season and with that in mind, we’ll start to get more substantial teases before too long.

So when will the first promos start to hit with actually footage? We’re starting to wonder if ABC will roll them out the final couple of weeks of May. It makes sense to promote during some of their finales, especially when you consider that Grey’s Anatomy has an epic two-hour event coming your way on May 26. You have to remind people that the season is still happening, especially since it won’t be on until July.

