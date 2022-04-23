SWAT season 5 finale spoilers: First look at ‘Farewell’

The SWAT season 5 finale may not be airing until Sunday, May 22, but you have plenty of reasons to worry about it already.

How dangerous are things going to be for Hondo and the rest of the team? We can probably answer that with just one word: Very. There is a dramatic, messy situation coming for all of these characters, as there is a threat that could cause an unprecedented amount of danger not only in Los Angeles, but all over the country. This is precisely what you would want from a show like this: Something big, crazy, and dangerous for every single member of the team. You want the writers to really lean into the action and potentially set the stage for some sort of devastating cliffhanger.

We know that the title for the finale is “Farewell,” but rest assured that SWAT has already been renewed for a season 6. You don’t have to worry about the long-term future here!

Below, you can see the full SWAT season 5 finale synopsis with a few more details on what’s coming:

“Farewell” – When control of a university chemistry lab is seized, the SWAT team races to thwart a devastating terror attack.

Could we be saying farewell to … someone?

We have to prepare for that in advance. This is the sort of show where people could go at any given moment, and with these sort of stakes anything is possible. Even if the finale doesn’t kill someone outright, don’t be shocked if there is some sort of cliffhanger where we’re left for months wondering whether or not someone is getting through the situation still breathing. It’d make you want to tune in when the show returns next season, right? That is 100% the goal.

