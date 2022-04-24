Outlander season 6 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: ‘I Am Not Alone’

Outlander season 6 episode 8 is set to air on Starz next weekend, and you should prepare in advance for all the emotions. What else could be expected from an epic season finale?

This episode is one that carries with it the title of “I Am Not Alone,” and we certainly hope that this is a phrase Claire utters to herself time and time again in the midst of what is coming her way. There are going to be those desperate to harm her, and that includes having her punished for the death of Malva Christie. We know things are about to get very messy as Richard Brown wants to claim a certain element of vengeance.

However, his plan isn’t going to run so smoothly, and nothing in this world will when you consider what is coming throughout all of the colonies. The Revolutionary War is on the brink, and it may push any and all conflicts to the side. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Outlander season 6 episode 8 synopsis below:

Richard Brown and his Committee of Safety arrive to arrest Claire for murder. However, due to the rising political tensions in the colonies, Brown’s plan to find a judge for a trial does not go as expected.

If there’s one way to comfort yourself entering this finale, it is knowing full well that there is a season 7 coming on the other side of it. That season is already filming and at sixteen episodes, it’s going to be the longest one we’ve had for the show since season 1. Of course, it’s also unclear at this point if it’s going to be the final season or not — but try to push that out of your mind for the moment. Remember that there’s all sorts of fantastic emotional stuff coming around the bend here.

