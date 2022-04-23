Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 promo: Is Jamie getting fired?

Last night CBS unveiled a first look at Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19, and it’s absolutely going to be a tough time for Jamie Reagan.

What is the character facing off against right now? Based on the promo, Internal Affairs could be coming for his career, and it’s all thanks to him driving under the influence. This isn’t your standard DUI case, though: Will Estes’ character did not willingly eat or drink something to make him impaired. Based on the details we’ve seen for “Tangled Up in Blue,” it looks instead that something was spiked at a party, and he may not have known about it until he was already out on the road.

In the end, it’s certainly possible that IA may not even care — the actions are still the actions. If Jamie hurt someone, it doesn’t matter if he willingly took a substance or not. That person is still hurt. The same goes for if she ends up destroying property as a result of a potential accident.

There’s no denying that this is one of the hardest situations that Jamie has come up against over the past couple of seasons. He’s someone who over time has shown he is a model cop and wants to do the right thing for the department. As a matter of fact, he has done this at the expense of any personal relationships he could form at the precinct. It may not be a lovely thought, but there are going to be some people dancing on his metaphorical grave here. Not everyone is rooting for him to succeed or even make it out of this crisis in one piece — though, of course, we are as a viewer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including more insight on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19?

What sort of trouble do you think that Jamie is going to find himself in now? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







