NCIS season 19 episode 19 photo: More on Sean, Cay Ryan Murray story

Who is Cay Ryan Murray within the world of NCIS season 19? Not only is she Sean Murray’s real-life daughter, but she will play a big part in the next new episode!

This upcoming installment is set to air on Monday, May 2, and what should prove interesting is seeing how the two Murrays shed their real-life relationship and dive more into their characters. Cay is playing a teenager named Teagan Fields, someone who is tied to the case NCIS is investigating. She spends some time with McGee, and the two form some sort of a bond. We imagine that Tim could be some sort of father-figure to her, though a pretty different one than Sean probably is to his daughter in real life.

We imagine that this episode is one Sean will remember almost more than any other he’s done from the very first season. Playing McGee has been a personal experience for him for almost two decades and now, he gets to share that with someone he cares about. Cay’s been around NCIS for her whole life! She probably knows the show within a very particular context, whether it be visiting the set or hearing stories from her dad. It has to be really different stepping into the shows of a performer, and someone who could be a really important part of this episode.

Of course, we’re sure there are a few other stories going on in this episode beyond what we’re mentioning here — hopefully, we’ll also get an update on Torres!

Are you excited to see NCIS season 19 episode 19 based mostly on this big Sean Murray news?

Share in the comments below!

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

