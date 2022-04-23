This Is Us season 6 episode 14: The case for Kevin and Cassidy

As we prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 14, it’s clear we could be inching closer to some answers on a big Kevin Pearson mystery: Who does he end up with? Is he about to craft his path to a future romance?

There are clearly three potential candidates set up in “The Night Before the Wedding” — Cassidy, Sophie, and the wedding singer Arielle. We’ll talk about the others soon, but what better time than now for a conversation all about Jennifer Morrison’s character?

The first reason to buy into this as a possibility is pretty simple: The entire arc. Morrison first came on board as Cassidy in the episode titled “Strangers.” From that moment, it was clear she was meant to have a surprising impact on the future. She’s also someone he has clearly had to pursue: While they hooked up once in the past, she said earlier this season that she had no interest in a long-term relationship with him. Will that have changed over time?

Above all else, we think there’s a strong emotional connection here — both have dealt with addiction, and they’ve also built a friendship that have lasted for years. They know each other backwards and forwards and sometimes, friendships could become more. Narratively, this would show that happy endings sometimes come in ways you don’t expect. Of course, the big case against Cassidy is that she still may not be interested in being with someone who lives part of his life on another coast. Also, Sophie was his first love … though you could also argue that he’s already had his second chance with her.

Do you think that Kevin ends up with Cassidy on This Is Us season 6?

