The Blacklist season 9 episode 18: Will Reddington find Mr. Kaplan?

In the wake of what we just saw on NBC, it’s fair that The Blacklist season 9 episode 18 is about to be more crazy than ever.

After all, consider this: All eyes are now squarely in the direction of Mr. Kaplan. Is she actually still out there? That’s a question that is really hard to answer right now, but we know there’s going to be a search still for answers.

The synopsis for this upcoming episode mentions Reddington looking for an old associate and at this point, it feels clear that this is Kaplan. There’s not really any other choice that can be considered! What she did with the replacement safe is a big salvo against James Spader’s character, but when did it happen? That’s a part of the confusion now. She may still be dead, but someone else could be acting on some plans that she may have devised years ago.

We would understand, though, why Reddington would think there’s a chance she could still be out there. Remember that it was Kaplan who helped Liz to originally fake her own death, so if she was able to do that, there’s all sorts of other stuff she could pull off. There’s a good chance we’ll get an answer to the big Kaplan mystery in this upcoming episode, but when it comes to everything else, we’d say there’s still some element of ambiguity. We still wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t get full answers until the finale.

