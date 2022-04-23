Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 spoilers: More on Lalo’s plan

As you prepare for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 on AMC this Monday, there’s one thing you should know about Lalo: He’s plotting! He’s already doing everything that he can to figure out how to get revenge on Gus for what happened at the compound.

Of course, figuring out his next move will not come easy. We’ve already seen the character speak with Hector about what he wants to do, and it seems like he’s on a mission in Mexico to get all of the evidence that he needs. Sure, Gus is starting to realize that Lalo is actually alive, but does that really matter to him?

Speaking via TV Insider, the man behind Lalo in Tony Dalton makes it clear that his character is always plotting — yet, his conversation with Hector proved that he is also open to suggestions:

“He has a plan of what he should be doing and where he should be going … [But] when he talks to his uncle, he thinks of an even better way to approach this situation, which he could definitely end up winning.”

Lalo is unpredictable, and that is a part of what makes him so compelling. We anticipate seeing him through the rest of the season, and on some level, we know that he’s relevant still in Breaking Bad! If you think back to Saul’s first appearance, he is still very much concerned about Lalo at that time. There’s an element of paranoia towards this character that doesn’t go away in the near future … and that’s without even knowing if Lalo is somehow tied to Kim’s future. Remember how good she was at talking him down?

