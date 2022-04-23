Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we about to see the late-night sketch show on the air for the fourth straight week?

As of late, we’ve had a chance to see some really funny iterations of the late-night sketch show, and that includes the one hosted by Lizzo just seven days ago. Unfortunately, we have to go ahead and tell you that the streak is over: There is no new installment tonight. This is the first week in a hiatus that will last until May 7, which is when the series will return with an episode hosted by Benedict Cumberbatch, who will be promoting his latest Doctor Strange movie.

Traditionally, we see SNL go big in the month of May with two or three episodes, with the last one having added significance. It’s a chance to wrap up the show for the year, and you may also be saying goodbye to a few cast members along the way. There is no host announcement for the finale yet, so we’re going to go ahead and throw one name into the ring: Bill Hader. He has a new season of Barry coming out and if there are some current cast members set to depart, it only makes sense that we see an alumni come back to send them off. Also, Hader is hilarious.

If not Bill, we do hope that the finale will be someone very familiar with the show, whether it be a former cast member or someone who has hosted before. We wouldn’t mind seeing another turn from Steve Martin, for example, who has something to promote, as well, in the latest season of Only Murders in the Building. We imagine that we’ll learn who the finale host is before the show comes back on the air.

