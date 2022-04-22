FBI: Most Wanted season 3 spoilers: Meet Remy Scott’s mother, sister

Even though we’ve only known Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted for a matter of episodes, the show isn’t wasting much time introducing his family!

We’ve already learned that the death of his brother was a big motivator in the life of Dylan McDermott’s character. Now, we are getting set to meet other people within his family, as well. CBS has confirmed that Rebecca Brooksher and Catherine Wolf have been cast in the roles of Remy’s sister, Claire Scott, and mother, Betsy Scott, respectively. You will see these two for the first time on the April 26 episode titled “Whack Job,” and the first photo of the two with Remy can be seen above.

So why are these two being introduced now? The Most Wanted season 3 episode 19 synopsis may have a few more clues on that:

“Whack Job” – The team goes after the killer of a man in witness protection but finds there’s more to the case than meets the eye. Also, Remy is challenged by what he discovers when he reconnects with his mother, Betsy (Catherine Wolf), in person, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So why is the show moving so fast when it comes to introducing these family members? We think it has a lot to do with them wanting us to have the same feelings towards Remy that we did previously with Jess. One of the reasons he was such a fantastic character is because we were so invested in who he was, both on the job and also away from it. That’s critical to being so concerned anytime he stepped out into the field.

What do you most want to see from Remy Scott’s family as we move further into FBI: Most Wanted season 3?

