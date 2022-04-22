Slow Horses season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Shocking discoveries

Want to learn more about what lies ahead on Slow Horses season 1 episode 6? We suppose the best starting-off point here is noting that we’re almost at the end. Next week is the big finale for the Apple TV+ show!

Is it shocking that we’re at this point? Sure, but it’s also not that farm out of the realm of what we’ve seen from cable/streaming shows over time. They’d rather tell a condensed, clear story than stretch something on forever, and there is a lot of ground that is going to be covered on episode 6. There’s an attempt to find the kidnappers, for starters — not everyone may use the same exact methods, but we’ll see more of what the end results are.

For a few more specifics now on what the future holds, go ahead and check out the full Slow Horses season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Taverner and the Slow Horses attempt different approaches to locate the kidnappers and Hassan. Ho makes a shocking discovery about Sid.

The best thing that a show like this can do close to the end is deliver at least a few more twists we don’t see coming — it’s totally got the potential to do that and allow its viewers to think and speculate about what’s really going on here. It also needs to create a few moments to get other people to watch. There are so many streaming shows out there that inevitably, a couple end up flying underneath the radar. We’d categorize this right now as one of these, given that it feels a little lost in the shuffle.

There is one thing that viewers out there can celebrate in advance, and that’s the fact there is another season coming beyond this one. Apparently, the seasons were actually filmed back-to-back, and that could make it possible for there to be a smaller hiatus between seasons than we’re used to.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Slow Horses season 1 episode 6?

How do you think things will wrap up in the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







