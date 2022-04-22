Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Season 5 episode 9 spoilers

Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Is season 5 episode 9 poised to arrive with more Carrington family drama?

We know that this show has a number of tricks up its sleeve still, just as it also has a number of episodes still to go before the end! Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing anything more on the air tonight. We’re in the midst of a hiatus — it’s a short hiatus, but one that is still here nonetheless. The plan is for the series to return on April 29, and we’re going to get stories for at least the two weeks that follow. There are some big events coming, whether it be work getting underway on Liam’s movie or Fallon trying to make some new business arrangements.

Just as you would expect, though, not everything is going to go according to plan. Go ahead and check out the synopses for the next three installments below — they offer up a lot of insight to help make the wait that much easier.

Season 5 episode 9, “A Friendly Kiss Between Friends” – DAPHNE ZUNIGA GUEST STARS – As Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) attend a Yale reunion, Blake runs into an old friend, Sonya (guest star Daphne Zuniga), who has more than just the reunion on her mind. Alexis’ (Elaine Hendrix) launch of her “miracle cream” faces a set back and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) offers his assistance and Adam (Sam Underwood) scrambles to get what Alexis wants. Amanda (Eliza Bennett) grows more suspicious of Charlie (guest star Cynthia Quiles) and turns to Culhane (Robert C. Riley) for help, much to his chagrin. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) wants to get to the truth of recent events and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is dealt some disappointing news. Adam Huber also stars. The episode was written by Garrett Oakley and directed by SM Main-Muñoz (#509). Original airdate 4/29/2022.

Season 5 episode 10, “Mind Your Own Business” – MAKING A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL – As Liam’s (Adam Huber) movie begins filming, things don’t go exactly as planned and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) makes some surprising choices. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) wants to celebrate some good news and Blake (Grant Show) offers to help. Meanwhile, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Alexis and Dominique (Michael Michele) for business help and of course it doesn’t go smoothly. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) seeks out help from a most unexpected source. The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#510). Original airdate 5/6/2022.

Season 5 episode 11, “I’ll Settle for a Prayer” – MAYBE DO FEWER TERRIBLE THINGS – Blake (Grant Show) grows closer to Amanda (Eliza Bennett), much to the chagrin of Alexis (Elaine Hendrix). Jeff (Sam Adegoke) teams up with someone who leaves a lot to be desired and trusted. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) tries to cope as Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) seems oblivious to his pain and then sets out to make things right. Meanwhile, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) jumps to a conclusion that is hurtful to Dominique (Michael Michele). The episode was written by India Sage Wilson and directed by Brandi Bradburn (#511). Original airdate 5/13/2022.

