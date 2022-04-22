Heartstopper season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix?

Following the debut of season 1 at Netflix today, can you expect a Heartstopper season 2 renewal? Or, is it possible that we’re at the end of the road here?

Of course, we should point out before going any deeper here that this is a streaming service that has a long history of canceling shows early on in their runs. It’s hard to get too attached to anything here, though with that being said there’s a lot to like about this show. We’re talking here about an uplifting LGBTQ+ story that carries with it a positive message. We know there is an established following already thanks to the graphic novel.

To date, Netflix has not announced anything in regards to the future, and they probably won’t for the next several weeks. They tend to gauge their viewership over the next couple of months before they make a firm decision on any of their shows. If you love Heartstopper, be sure to watch the first season the whole way through, and encourage your friends to binge-watch it as soon as possible! We know that this is important for Netflix’s algorithm, which they base a lot of their decisions around.

While we want to be hopeful for the future here (the end of season 1 definitely leaves room open for more), we also have to recognize we’re in a strange time for the streaming service. Netflix stock fell hard earlier this week amidst declines in subscribers. The service has some problems — it’s starting to become too expensive for many consumers and beyond just that, they’ve focused a little bit too much on stopping password-sharing as opposed to diversifying their content portfolio. They have a lot of work to do. Heartstopper could be a part of their future, but this is where we’d advise them to move away from releasing all episodes at once and give their shows a longer period of time to shine. That may be a controversial opinion, but it’s where we stand right now.

If a season 2 is ordered here, odds are we’ll see it at some point in 2023.

