Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Season 4 episode 7 and beyond

Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Are we about to be seeing season 4 episode 7 coming on the air?

Given that we’ve had new installments for most of the past several weeks, it’s understandable in a way that you would want more. Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen — there is a hiatus tonight. It’s a short one (the series comes back next week), but a hiatus nonetheless. We do have it on good authority that there are a lot of big episodes coming, especially since we’re going to have a chance to learn more about Kaela, plus also some action-packed stories where the Charmed Ones have to protect those close to them.

The awesome news is that we know there are three episodes coming over the next several weeks. Want to prepare for them in advance? We have you covered! Check out the synopses below, and there’s also a promo for episode 7 if you want to check that out at the bottom of this article.

Season 4 episode 7, “Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My…” – SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES – Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must divide and conquer when they become aware of a new, formidable threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees.) Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) team up to chase down a lead in a dangerous magical realm. Mel needs Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) help healing a “creature” with whom she has a deep emotional connection. And Kaela’s budding flirtation with Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) must contend with a surprise visitor from her past. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Jeffery Lieber and Christina Piña (#407). Original airdate 4/29/2022.

Season 4 episode 8, “Unveiled” – MOST WANTED – When it becomes apparent that conspiracy group The Unseen has assembled a hit list of anyone who has helped The Charmed Ones…the girls (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Lucy Barrett) and Harry (Rupert Evans) must scramble to warn – and save – their nearest and dearest now that everyone they know is an instant target. Also starring Jordan Donica. Jackeline Tejeda directed the episode written by Bianca Sams (#408). Original airdate 5/6/2022.

Season 4 episode 9, “Truth or Cares” – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is surprised by someone important from her past and tries to keep the peace when they collide with her present. Mel (Melonie Diaz), Kaela (Lucy Barrett) and Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) are on the trail of the Unseen, while Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Harry (Rupert Evans) seek assistance from a different powerful trio. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend (#409). Original airdate 5/13/22.

What do you want to see on Charmed season 4 when it comes back on The CW next week?

