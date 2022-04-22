Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 promo: A case against Jimmy?

This Monday will bring you Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 on AMC, and the problems for Jimmy McGill are going to keep coming.

So much of this show is about the rise and fall — we’re getting closer to Saul Goodman being at the peak of his powers, but there is so much more hardship coming along the way. It’s something that Kim Wexler is getting more acutely aware of — in the promo below, she questions if a case is being made against her husband.

Watch our Better Call Saul premiere review now! There’s a lot of good stuff we get into in the video below about the first two episodes. After you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this case against Bob Odenkirk’s character is linked somewhat to the car that was following him and Kim at the end of episode 2. There are certainly people who would want them thwarted, and you could even connect it to Howard at this point. Remember the conversation between the HHM attorney and Kim at the end of last season. He’s someone who prides himself on doing things the “right way” — if he disagrees with someone else’s tactics, he will try to stop them.

Of course, the other fear here is that this is all linked to Lalo and the cartel. We don’t think that Tony Dalton’s character is going to forget about that confrontation in the apartment anytime soon. Sure, Jimmy immediately finds himself working more with the cartels, but there were a lot of steps that led to him eventually getting there. There may also be an underlying tragedy to him doing so, since we don’t think Kim would love the idea of the two of them diving head-first into all of this full-time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







