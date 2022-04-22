This Is Us season 6: Who is starting to wrap up filming?

There are a handful of episodes left of This Is Us season 6 before we get to the end of the road, just as we know things are tying together behind the scenes.

In a new post on Twitter, you can see Faithe C. Herman (who plays Annie) reveal that she has just filmed her final day of scenes on the show alongside her siblings. She also thanked her TV parents Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown.

At this point, we’re mostly just glad that we’re going to be seeing Randall’s kids again in some form. Because of the recent leap forward in time, we weren’t sure it was going to happen! We also feel like one of the reasons we didn’t see them at the wedding is because the producers would’ve had to cast new actresses for just a few minutes of screen time.

There is still a lot for the show to take on with Randall and Beth coming up, whether it be how he runs for Senate, what his life is like once he makes it to that point, and if he has any political aspirations beyond that. We wouldn’t be surprised if the character eventually gets to the White House, mostly because this show has so much hope carved into its DNA. It may not seem realistic that a TV character would eventually become President, but is it realistic for anyone to aspire to be President? The odds of it happening are fundamentally so low.

Mr @SterlingKBrown thank you for being a great Tv dad & always laughing with us. I will miss you. #ThisIsUsFinalChapter #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/eUUFJkSeQC — Faithe C. Herman (@FaitheHerman) April 22, 2022

