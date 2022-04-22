WeCrashed season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+? The latest

Following the big finale today on Apple TV+, can you expect a WeCrashed season 2 to happen? Or, are we officially at the end of the road?

There’s a chance that you heard going into the show that the plan for this show was for it to be a limited series. There was a clearly defined beginning, middle and end here! Yet, there’s also the reality that Adam and Rebekah Neumann are still alive and with that in mind, there’s always a chance that their story could continue.

Yet, we don’t think there are any plans to make that happen, at least for now. The whole goal of WeCrashed was to center the story on a very particular period of time, during the early days of WeWork and back when they were generating the most headlines. It’s not so much a biopic meant to stretch the entirety of their lives. One of the reasons why the show managed to get big names like Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway on board here is because they had a particular end date for the story.

Is it still possible that down the road, a decision is reversed here and we somehow see more of Adam and Rebekah’s lives, at least in this fictionalized version? Sure, but we wouldn’t count on it in any form. Instead, just prepare for what is likely going to be an influx of a number of other shows in this vein. We’ve got so many of them out there these days, whether it be Super Pumped over at Showtime or The Dropout, which recently ran over on Hulu. We know that Super Pumped is more of an anthology, and it’s going to focus on a different tech-related story every year.

The best thing you can hope for is that WeCrashed inspires Apple to develop some other projects in this vein down the road.

Do you want to see a WeCrashed season 2 happen at Apple?

Or, was this story the right length overall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







