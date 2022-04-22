Big Brother Canada 10 interview: Gino Giannopoulos on that gummy bear

Gino Giannopoulos found himself the first houseguest evicted from the Big Brother Canada 10 triple eviction last night, and it’s fair to say that it happened in a fairly iconic way. This is someone who ultimately was sent to jury because of a red gummy bear, one he didn’t even have to draw! He was trying to look like he trusted his alliance with Jacey-Lynne, Marty, Kevin, and Haleena, and it blew up in his face big-time.

For everyone wondering, Gino does 100% regret the gummy-bear move, and he talks about that and a few other things in his portion of our weekly exit interviews today.

Matt & Jess – How are you handling the eviction the next day?

Gino – It’s obviously tough. The way I left is not the way that I wanted to leave. I got stuck in a sticky situation with the gummy bear and ended up out of the house. But that was me — I could’ve just said no. I have regrets doing that, but I was trying to be a team player and trust the team.

Who do you ultimately blame the most for being out of the game, and why do you blame them?

I have to blame it on Marty — he’s the one who put me in that situation. I felt like I was ambushed in the moment and I just reacted. Like I said, I was trying to be a part of a team and build up trust. I knew once I hit that block that I was going home. So I blame Marty, and I also blame the gummy bear.

If you had made it to the Triple Eviction over Josh and won HoH, who would have been your targets?

One of them would have been [Summer], and the second one would have been Marty. My third one probably would have been Kevin.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your overall game this season?

My comeback from my blowup week. I felt really alone in that moment and that I didn’t have anyone I could trust, [though] I had Jacey-Lynne in that moment and that felt good. My goal was to rebuild relationships in the house and I feel like I did that. I felt more comfortable working with them.

