NCIS season 19 episode 19: Sean Murray’s daughter to guest star!

NCIS season 19 episode 19 is not going to be airing until Monday, May 2, but we already have a feeling that it will be a family affair. After all, Sean Murray’s real-life daughter is going to be appearing!

In a new press release from the network, it was confirmed that Cay Ryan Murray is going to be appearing in “The Brat Pack” in the role of a teenage partygoer by the name of Teagan Fields. The two obviously have a lot of history being around each other, but working together in this capacity? That should be different, but also pretty fun for the longtime series regular!

To get a few more details about the case overall, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 19 synopsis below:

“The Brat Pack” – NCIS investigates a ring of clever teenage partygoers when a string of break-ins takes place at Marine Base Quantico. While working the case, Special Agent McGee forms a bond with one of the teens, Teagan Fields (Cay Ryan Murray), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Sean Murray’s daughter guest stars.

What’s so interesting about this season is that fathers and daughters seem to be a pretty major theme of the whole thing from start to finish. Remember that Jimmy Palmer’s daughter was a part of the story earlier this season, and we also happened to see Leon Vance’s daughter training to be an NCIS agent. Sure, Murray’s daughter may not actually be playing McGee’s kid (he has twins with Delilah), but all of this is pretty fun nonetheless.

