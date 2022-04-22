Young Sheldon season 5 finale spoilers: What are the big events?

We’ve known for a little while now that the Young Sheldon season 5 was going to conclude on Thursday, May 19 on CBS. Now, we’ve got a little more news on what we can expect to see in the finale!

First and foremost, we should note our concern levels are high for the show and some of its characters. There are so many moments referenced from The Big Bang Theory that we haven’t seen play out yet. So long as that is the case, we’re going to be waiting with a pit in our stomach. Maybe they will happen at the end of this season, or it’s possible we’ll be waiting until the start of season 6 for some of them to play out. We know that there are more episodes coming, so there isn’t an immediate concern right now when it comes to the long-term future of this world.

Want to at least get a few more details for what the end of this season? Then check out the newly-released synopsis for the finale right away:

“A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future” – Sheldon struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty, Mary and George Sr. both hunt for new jobs, and Georgie and Meemaw take a business trip across the border.

There isn’t anything in here that necessarily feels like it will turn the world of the show or these characters upside down, but that is also probably the point. The longer that the writers can linger on certain mysteries, the better they probably feel it is for them in the end to create a big moment.

