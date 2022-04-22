Siesta Key season 4 episode 20 spoilers: Juliette’s difficult decision

Next week on Siesta Key season 4 episode 20, we hope you are prepared for (insert drum roll here) more relationship drama! This has been a big part of the entire second half of the season so far, especially when it comes to Juliette and Sam. It’s defined a lot of various highs and lows, and it doesn’t appear as though that is about to change:

Below, take a look at the full Siesta Key season 4 episode 20 synopsis with other information on what lies ahead:

Juliette’s friends disapprove of her getting back with Sam, and she has to make a difficult decision. Sam and Chloe have conflicting ideas about what’s best for Juliette. Chloe contemplates taking the next big step with Chris.

Do we think that we’re going to see the end of this season be a particularly happy one? We’re not quite sure, mostly because Juliette herself is swimming in a sea of uncertainty. Not only does she not know what the right thing to do is, but there are multiple people in her life giving her different thoughts on that subject. These situations are really hard when you are right in the middle of them. Sometimes, it’s a little easier to look at them when you’ve got some perspective after the fact. If only you could have a little bit of that foresight in the moment!

By the end of this episode, maybe we can at least get a little more clarity. After all, it’d be nice to see the story progress into a few different spots before we get to the end of the season.

