Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale spoilers: Raul Esparza returning

While you may be waiting until Thursday, May 19 to see the Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale, we have more news about it now!

According to a report from Give Me My Remote, you are going to be seeing Raul Esparza reprise his role as Rafael Barba in the pivotal upcoming episode. Within this story, you are going to see Barba brought in when a domestic violence victim played by Jordana Spiro ends up being prosecuted. We’ve seen Barba work as a defense attorney as of late, and this could be a fascinating case for him to be a part of. It’s certainly a different sort of one than what we saw with him and Richard Wheatley a little earlier this season. (The aforementioned site notes that it will be Rollins who reaches out to Barba rather than Benson; things haven’t been great for the two as of late.)

Bringing back Barba at this point is a great way for SVU to build buzz around the end of season 23, and we’ll have to wait and see if this story ends up containing some sort of cliffhanger. The same goes for whether or not there’s going to be any crossover at all with this show and Organized Crime. At the very least it’d be nice to see Benson and Stabler have some more scenes together before the end of the movie, especially since there’s a lot of ground the writers could cover on their relationship here.

Remember now that there is no new episode of any Law & Order show this week; they will all be back next week, and there will be new episodes through the end of the season.

