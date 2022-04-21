Halo season 1 episode 6 preview: The aftermath of John’s decision

As we inch closer to Halo season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+ next week, Master Chief has a good bit to answer for.

Within this week’s episode, for example, we saw a couple of things: How dangerous John can be, but also how big of a heart he could have. He made an enormous sacrifice when it comes to the artifact for the sake of helping Kai, but doing this has led to it landing in Covenant hands. He’s now in a position where the cards are stacked against him more than ever, and that is without even talking about the Makee part of the equation.

The stunt that she is pulling (or at least we think it’s a stunt) is going to prove interesting moving into episode 6. Can she influence John into his next move? In general, we imagine that a big theme moving forward for Pablo Schreiber’s character is going to be turmoil. He will be pulled in different directions often; we’ve already seen some differences with Cortana, and much of the season could determine who he really is.

Will the end of the season be successful? We don’t think that it’s possible to please everyone at this point. There’s no denying that the bulk of the show at this point has been polarizing at this point, especially when it comes to fans of the games. We still consider it a commercial success, though, and the fact that there’s a season 2 coming is going to give the writers some leeway to continue developing everyone in the mix. In building up the characters, it should give the remaining episodes a chance to be more action-packed and in line with some of what you’ve played on Xbox for so many years.

