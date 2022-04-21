NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale spoilers: Big news for Kensi, Deeks?

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is going to be airing its finale on Sunday, May 22 — do you want some new details all about it?

The first thing we should note here is that there could be some really great news moving forward: Deeks and Kensi could be getting closer to making their dreams come true! They’ve been working through the adoption process for quite some time and in this episode, we could be getting on the other side of it.

Of course, with every bit of good news comes a few twists, and there could be a lot of them for Callen. We know that he’s been chasing answers on the deep-fakes for the past several weeks but unfortunately, we’re not at the end of the road here just yet. Callen could actually be missing within this episode! Not only that, but the team’s efforts to find him could be thwarted by some of the fakes. In essence, we could be looking at one of the craziest stories we’ve had on this show in quite some time.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

“Come Together” – The NCIS team continues to search for Callen as they realize they’re being tricked by multiple deep fakes, and Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption, on the conclusion of the two-part season finale.

In reading all of this, one thing we can say with 100% certainty is that we’re pretty thrilled in advance to know there’s a season 14 renewal. That means we don’t have to sweat anything out here and if there’s a cliffhanger at the end, we don’t have to worry that it’s leading to the end of the series. Since last season ended on a pretty happy note, we’re a little concerned the writers could go in the opposite direction here.

