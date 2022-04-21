Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 5 episode 16 in just a matter of hours? At this point, there is a lot of drama ahead. We’re gearing up for a difficult episode for Andy Herrera as she prepares for her trial, and that’s without even mentioning some of the fires that are going to be taking place within the community.

Here, unfortunately, is where we must go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. The same goes next week. We are still in the midst of the last major hiatus of the season, and the plan is to bring this show back alongside Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, May 5.

So while you do still have to wait a little bit longer to see the show back, we can at least share something more today. Below, you can check out the full Station 19 season 5 episode 16 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

“Death and the Maiden” – Andy’s fate remains unknown as a trial date is set. Meanwhile, Vic and Sullivan are approached by an unexpected guest, and the crew responds to a row of townhouses on fire on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will we find out Andy’s fate at the trial in this episode? We’d hope to since she can start to move forward, but we’re not altogether sure that is going to happen. This case could play out for a couple of episodes at least, and with that cause a lot of pain for Jaina Lee Ortiz’s character. While we know that she’s a strong person, everybody out there has their breaking point. It makes sense that she would be getting close to hers.

