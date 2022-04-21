Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: Joe Hill is back!

Today CBS officially unveiled some of the first details about Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20 — otherwise known as the big finale! This is a story titled “Silver Linings” and for the third year in a row, Will Hochman is going to be involved as Joe Hill.

So what makes this particular finale different from the one last year? This is not a two-part story this go-around, and not every storyline may be linked the same way. With that being said, Joe will interact with multiple members of the Reagan this time around, whether it be Donnie Wahlberg as Danny or Will Estes as Jamie.

For a few more details on the finale as a whole, go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Silver Linings” – Danny and Jamie join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented teenage girl who has been sex-trafficked, converges with Danny and Baez’s investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection. Also, Frank and Erin butt heads when Frank calls out the District Attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie and her partner.

Is this episode going to be the one that finally cements Erin as a long-term District Attorney candidate? That’s a story that has been circled for a long time now. We do appreciate that Frank’s story will tie in to Erin’s, which in turn ties into Eddie. We love Blue Bloods more when there are connections, and not as much when every member of the Reagan family is completely on their own.

We should note that for now, there is no official season 13 renewal at CBS; yet, we have a hard time believing that this will be the series finale. If we had to guess, there will be more stories coming in the not-too-distant future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20?

Do you think the finale is going to have some sort of big cliffhanger attached? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







