Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing the show back alongside both SVU and also Organized Crime? There are still multiple episodes to come this season and in general, there’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to!

Unfortunately, here is where we share some of the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight for any of these shows. What’s the reason behind this? It’s rather simple: This is the last hiatus of the season! We know that there’s going to be more installments of all of them starting next week, and then the weeks after for the rest of the season. The next time there’s a break in the action, it will be the summer hiatus. (Hopefully, all three of these shows will return — Law & Order and Organized Crime don’t have renewals as of yet.)

Do you want to get some more insight into what’s ahead for all of these shows? Wait no further! You can see synopses for the April 28 episodes of all three below…

Law & Order season 21 episode 7, “Legacy” – 04/28/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Bernard and Cosgrove are confronted with a plethora of suspects in the shooting of a headmaster at an elite private school. A teenager’s life hangs in the balance as Price and Maroun debate who’s more culpable – the shooter or the enabler. TV-14

SVU season 23 episode 19, “Tangled Strands of Justice” – 04/28/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Garland asks Benson to reopen a missing persons case he worked as a rookie officer. A victim in one of Carisi’s recent cases is arrested. TV-14

Organized Crime season 2 episode 19, “Dead Presidents” – 04/28/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When millions are stolen from one of Webb’s employees, he enlists Stabler and Donnelly to retrieve the cash and punish the thief. The task force takes an opportunity to nail down both Webb and the Brotherhood, but run into a dangerous obstacle. Bell must face the toll her job is taking on her marriage. TV-14

