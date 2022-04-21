The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 photo: Agent Harold Cooper!

There are a few different things to be excited about when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 on NBC this Friday. So where should we begin?

It feels like a natural jumping-off point in this article is focusing on the new job description for one Harold Cooper. We know that he is back with the FBI after previously being arrested — thank both Reddington and (to some extent) Cynthia Panabaker for that. She may not have wanted to give him another chance, but it was better than being exposed by a recording!

The big twist right now with the Cooper story is rather simple: Even though he is back with the Task Force, he is not the director. For the next month, he will be an agent, working to see if he can figure out the truth behind the blackmailer while also working on a wide array of different cases. He’ll have to take orders from Aram, which should be fun, but he’s also going to have to collaborate with Park, Dembe, and Ressler out in the field. This is a really different challenge for this character, and hopefully he’ll figure out how to adjust in some shape or form.

Do we think that the character is eventually going to find himself back in charge? Sure, but we like the curveball we’re getting here in that it’s going to challenge characters in different ways. At this point in the series’ run, we do think that this sort of thing is valuable.

