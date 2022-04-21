Ghosts season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it back at CBS?

Following tonight’s big finale on CBS, what can you expect when it comes to a Ghosts season 2 premiere date? Is there a lot to look forward to here?

The first thing that we really should note here is the oh-so-simple fact that there will be more of the comedy down the road! That’s been confirmed for a good while now, and we honestly couldn’t be happier about it. This show has been a revelation for most of the season; it’s generated fantastic ratings by and large and creatively, it’s one of the best things that we’ve seen on network TV in years. Even though she show is based on a British series, there’s still something about it that feels original and refreshing. It’s managed to break so many network-TV conventions, including having a really large cast for a comedy.

So when will season 2 premiere? There is no official premiere date as of yet, but we do think we’ll have a chance to see it at some point in the fall. It and Young Sheldon are the biggest half-hour shows that CBS has at this point, so we feel like they will be marketed extensively.

The other great thing about Ghosts moving into the summer is that there’s a chance the audience could grow by leaps and bounds. Remember that it’s early enough into its run that viewers could catch up over the summer; we have seen a number of comedies in particular that have increased their audience a sizeable amount in their second season.

Hopefully, we’ll get more specifics on a season 2 premiere date during the summer. CBS should let us know at the upfronts in May where the series will end up on its fall schedule; that tends to be the tradition here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ghosts right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ghosts season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







