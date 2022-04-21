Good Sam season 1 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

Do you want to get some more news when it comes to Good Sam season 1 episode 12? Well, there’s a lot to think about here!

First and foremost, though, we should get into where “The Griffith Technique” stands in the season. This is the penultimate story of the season and after that, we’re at the emotional finale. There’s a lot of story that the writers will still cram into these final episodes, and they’ll have to move quickly here! Remember that there’s no guarantee that a season 2 will happen and for now, we’re banking against it. The ratings just haven’t been there for the past ten-plus episodes, and that’s even given the presence of some familiar faces on the cast.

Below, you can check out the full Good Sam season 1 episode 12 synopsis with more discussion on what’s coming up:

“The Griffith Technique” – As Sam, Griff and Vivian face the fallout from Griff’s bombshell confession to the hospital board, the surgical team preps for a rare high-profile surgery that could take Sam’s career to the next level. Also, Lex confronts Griff about his betrayal, and Malcolm sets his sights on his mother’s board seat, on the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

No matter what happens at the end of the season, it’s pretty clear that the remaining two episodes have a lot of material to mine in terms of Griff. We can understand more of why he thinks and acts the way that he does, let alone further determining the dynamic that will exist between him and Sam down the road. There’s a lot to be excited and/or concerned about.

