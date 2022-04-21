Chicago PD season 9 episode 20 return date: What lies ahead?

Want to know the Chicago PD season 9 episode 20 return date following what we see tonight? When is the next batch of episodes airing?

The first order of business here is rather clear: Getting the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode of the NBC show next week. If you did not know, the same goes for Chicago Fire and also Chicago Med. These shows are going to be on their final hiatus of the season, so at least that part of things counts as pretty good news.

As for when all three of these shows will be back, the date is set for Wednesday, May 11. Because that’s still a good ways away, unfortunately there isn’t much else out there when it comes to details. We can go ahead and say that there are stories after the fact set for May 18 and May 25, with the latter serving as the season finale. Isn’t it nice for all of One Chicago to be back at 22 episodes again? We’ll admit that this isn’t something we thought would be possible amidst the global health crisis, but the production deserves a lot of credit for being able to get everyone back and back safely.

Given that there is already a season 10 on tap for Chicago PD, you don’t have to spend much time sitting around and worrying if these shows are going to be canceled. With that being said, though, you do have to worry about what’s coming in terms of the story. All three of these shows have a habit of delivering on some big, devastating cliffhanger, and we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if something happens that keeps all us waiting until September to get answers on. Just go ahead and prepare for anything here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







