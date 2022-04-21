A Million Little Things season 4 episode 17 spoilers: A look at ’60 Minutes’

Next week you are going to be seeing A Million Little Things season 4 episode 17 arrive on ABC, and it could be notable for many reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that it’s directed by cast member Allison Miller! This episode, titled “60 Minutes,” is going to lead to some characters making some key revelations about their lives and what they want from them. There are absolutely going to be challenges, just as they could also learn a few wonderful things about themselves, as well.

Below, you can check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 17 synopsis with a few details all about what lies ahead:

“60 minutes” – Gary hits multiple roadblocks while trying to meet an important deadline; Eddie makes a surprising discovery at Katherine’s house, and Rome struggles to connect with an impressionable group of young artists on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. “60 minutes” was directed by Allison Miller.

Before we get to the end of the episode, it’s our hope that we’ll be able to learn a few new things as we get closer to the finale. For the record, the episode after this is going to feature Gary and Maggie face some unexpected challenges; we can’t say that their latest attempt at a relationship will last forever, but we do have hope. Would this show really break them up again? Let’s hope not, since there are still a lot of stories that can be told with them together.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you most want to see on A Million Little Things season 4 episode 17?

Where do you think the overall story will go by the time we get to the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







